Prince Andrew's lawyers deny lack of cooperation in Epstein case

LONDON: Britain´s Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims he had failed to cooperate with US authorities investigating the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

US lawyers have claimed that Queen Elizabeth II´s second son refused to help in the case, which centres around lurid sex trafficking claims against the multi-millionaire financier. The 60-year-old senior royal publicly defended his friendship with Epstein in a BBC television interview last year, prompting outrage from his victims, and leading him to quit frontline royal duties.

But Andrew´s lawyers, Blackfords, said in a statement that claims he had stonewalled investigators were untrue, and accused the US Department of Justice (DoJ) of chasing headlines. "The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DoJ," the statement said.