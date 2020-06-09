Palestinians fear expulsion for Jerusalem high-tech hub

JERUSALEM: Palestinian business owners in occupied east Jerusalem are worried they will be forced to shut up shop by Israeli authorities over plans to build a vast high tech hub in their neighbourhood.

The main thoroughfare through the Wadi el-Joz area, close to Jerusalem´s Old City, is lined by mechanic workshops and usually hums with the sound of car horns. But business owners are facing an uncertain future, with fears that more than 200 premises could be forced to close including garages and popular restaurants.

Fathi al-Kurd, whose workshop opened in 1966, is worried that he and his two sons will not be offered another location. "My son has four children, if he doesn´t work for a week his children will starve," the 77-year-old told AFP. "We can´t confront this (municipal) government, but we ask that they at least provide us with an alternative," he added.