close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

Reference against Justice Isa put off

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing into the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa until June 11 as one of the bench members had tested positive for the virus. Reliable sources confirm that Justice Aminuddin Khan tested positive after which he isolated himself at his residence.

Latest News

More From Pakistan