Reference against Justice Isa put off

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing into the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa until June 11 as one of the bench members had tested positive for the virus. Reliable sources confirm that Justice Aminuddin Khan tested positive after which he isolated himself at his residence.