Govt under fire in Senate over handling of corona, locust issues

ISLAMABAD: Legislators in the Senate Monday strongly disputed the government figures regarding the coronavirus cases and fatalities, claiming these were in total contrast to the ground realities. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were urged to be present in the House for fruitful proposals from the legislators on how to deal with the challenge of bringing back large number of overseas Pakistanis, particularly those in the Middle Eastern countries. The sitting, which started at 4pm continued till 8:12pm despite the fact that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had announced Friday that no sitting will be held beyond maximum two hours because of the corona factor and this was reiterated in the House Business Advisory Committee meeting as well Monday. The government was accused of being not competent to handle the virus challenge as well as locust attack and feared serious repercussions of the same in the time to come. JI Senator Sirajul Haq said that those, who had been sending their precious remittances to Pakistan were today begging to return to their country after having been laid off; many were ill and in desperate need of support. He cautioned that a situation was developing, which might led to these frustrated overseas Pakistanis to torch Pakistani embassies in the Arab countries, as these were dumb and deaf and hence of no help to them. He drew a parallel how George Floyd was killed and how in great anguish were the people of Pakistan in the given system. He also mentioned people were searching beds for their corona-hit loved ones in government hospitals as well as ventilators. PML-N Senator Musadik Malik presented a bleak picture of the virus-related issues and asked when would the government say, now they had enough number of cases and deaths, as it had been often saying Pakistan had far lesser virus cases and deaths as compared to Italy, US and other countries. He cautioned that the cases were multiplying at an

alarming rate and these would be about 250,000 cases by early July.