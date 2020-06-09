Woman shot dead

MIANWALI: A woman was gunned down by her brother-in-law over property dispute in Wan Bhachran police limits. According to police, Muhammad Aqeel and his brothers Muhammad Khalil of Wan Bhachran shared three acres of land. After the demise of Aqeel, his widow Shamim Bibi demanded her husband’s share, but Khalil refused. On the day of incident, they quarreled and in a fit of rage, the accused Khalil allegedly shot dead Shamim.