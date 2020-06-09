SDO booked over death of lineman

MUZAFFARGARH: Police registered a case against three people, including an SDO, for the death of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) lineman. Ghulam Mujtaba was electrocuted while working on an electric pole when suddenly power supply was restored in 5 Marla Scheme at Kot Addu on Sunday. According to SHO Kot Addu, raids were underway to arrest SDO Khalid Phatan and others. The Mepco workers alleged that the linesman died due to the negligence of the department. They said the power supply was restored while repair work was underway at the transmission line. They said various linesmen had lost their lives due to such horrible incidents in the past. They demanded an inquiry into the incident and strict action against the responsible. Heirs of deceased stage a protest demonstration against Mepco high ups by putting the body at Thana Chowk, Kot Addu after the postmortem.