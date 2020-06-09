Marriyum asks govt for making face masks compulsory

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded the government for making wearing of face masks compulsory and must ensure provision of medicines for helping coronavirus patients recover. In a statement Monday, Marriyum said the number of surging Covid-19 patients in the country is touching an extremely dangerous level. Meanwhile, the medicines to treat the virus are fast disappearing from the market, she said. She called on the prime minister and federal health minister to set up a special desk or counter to ensure provision of medicines. She pointed out that even oxymeters were short in the markets. The country is already suffering from a critical shortage of ventilators and protective gear (PPE). Hospitals are already packed with patients while the number of corona patients rising exponentially, she added.