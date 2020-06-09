Transfers, posting of eight officers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification Monday regarding transfers and posting of following officers. According to the notification, Faisal Fareed, OSD, has been posted secretary (taxes) Board of Revenue, Tauqir Haider Kazmi, additional secretary Special Education Department, has been directed to report to Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), Abdus Sattar Khan, OSD, has been posted as deputy secretary (planning) Youth Affairs & Sports Department, services of Rauf Ahmad, OSD, have been placed at the disposal of LDA’s director general for further posting and services of Syed Sajid Tirmizi and Shahid Ismail Mirza, OSDs, have been placed at the disposal of Punjab Education Foundation managing director for further posting. Ayesha Ranjha, additional secretary Population Welfare Department, has been transferred and repatriated to her parent department Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Imran Shamas, OSD, has been posted additional commissioner (General) Kasur.