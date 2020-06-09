China tried to derail Covid-19 vaccine research: US Senator

NEW YORK: American cybersecurity agents last month announced an investigation into alleged efforts by Chinese-linked hackers to target and compromise US research labs working on a coronavirus vaccine. China, which has five potential vaccines in human trials already and more on the way, denied the accusations as “rumours and slanders”.

US Senator Rick Scott has said there is evidence to back claims that China is trying to frustrate COVID-19 vaccine development in the United States. “We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down,” he told BBC TV. Scott stated that China doesn’t want the US to be the first country to develop the vaccine. “They have decided to be an adversary to Americans and I think to democracy around the world,” he said. The senator refused to give more details about the evidence but added that it had come through the intelligence community.

“This vaccine is really important to all of us getting our economy going again,” he said. “What I really believe is whether England does it first or we do it first, we are going to share. Communist China, they are not going to share.” Scott, a Republican from Florida who served as the state governor from 2011 to 2019, is one of the most vocal China hawks in the Senate. He has previously called for a boycott of all products made in mainland China and claimed that each Chinese citizen is a spy.

The senator, who believes that there is a “new Cold War” going on with China, has openly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, he introduced legislation aimed at protecting US coronavirus vaccine research from interference from the Beijing government. It would authorise the Department of Homeland Security to “continuously monitor” all non-immigrants from China who are engaged in, or have access to, COVID-related research while in the US.