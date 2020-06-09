Democrats take a knee in US Congress in Floyd tribute

WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers knelt in silent tribute to George Floyd in the US Congress on Monday before unveiling a package of sweeping police reforms in response to the killing of African Americans by law enforcement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were joined by some two dozen lawmakers in Emancipation Hall — named in honor of the slaves who helped erect the US Capitol in the 18th century. They knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds to mark the length of time a white police officer pinned his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd, whose May 25 death in Minneapolis unleashed protests against racial injustice across America. The Democrats said their bill aimed to create “meaningful, structural change that safeguards every Americans´ right to safety and equal justice.

The legislation seeks to “end police brutality, hold police accountable (and) improve transparency in policing,” a statement said. Pelosi, who like other kneeling lawmakers was draped in a colorful Kente cloth scarf that pays homage to black Americans´ African heritage, spoke afterward of the “martyrdom of George Floyd” and the grief over black men and women killed at the hands of police. “This movement of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action,” she said.