Risks in online vote system for 3 US states

WASHINGTON: An online voting system approved in three US states is vulnerable to manipulation by hackers and may not protect ballot secrecy, according to an analysis by security researchers. Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Michigan said in a research paper released Sunday that Democracy Live´s OmniBallot platform represents “a severe risk to election security and could allow attackers to alter election results without detection. The report comes with election officials scrambling following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to enable remote voting in the November election to limit risks from crowded polling stations. According to the researchers, OmniBallot has been approved as an option voting system in Delaware, West Virginia and New Jersey. The report is the latest from security researchers warning of risks from online voting, stemming from the difficulty of ensuring voter authentication while keeping ballots secret and guarding against fraud and intimidation.