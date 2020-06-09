Reopened Brussels bars ‘invaded’ by beer drinkers

BRUSSELS: As some Brussels cafes reopened after almost three months of lockdown, thirsty Belgian drinkers were more than ready. But at L´Union, a beloved neighbourhood bar in the St Gilles district of the capital they had to bide their time a little longer — and give each other a little space. At 9:30 am the first man who orders a draught is disappointed with the message, “No beer yet. Not before 11:00 am.” He opts for a green tea and counts down the minutes. But the cafe, which like many in this city owes 60 percent of its turnover to beer, is gearing up to return to business, and make up for lost time. Already, as the record-breaking sunshine of the coronavirus lockdown gives way to the more typical chilly drizzle and slate skies of spring, 50 people have turned up.