Canada border opens to foreign families

OTTAWA: Thousands of foreign nationals will be able to reunite with their families in Canada after the government on Monday moved to exempt them from its travel ban. The border was closed to all non-essential travellers in mid-March to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In late May, the prohibition was extended until at least June 21. “This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse or a child for mom and dad,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a daily news conference. “We hear that,” he said. “That´s why we´re bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.