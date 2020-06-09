What to do

The budget for 2020-21 is around the corner. It offers an opportunity to the government to reset the bleeding economy by taking bold and difficult steps. The government should invest in agriculture in a big way – give top priority to water storage projects, build canals for irrigation purpose, provide subsidised quality seeds, genuine pesticides, sufficient fertilizer and set up agriculture research institutes. It should also focus on import substitution as exports and remittances are likely to remain depressed owing to the global slowdown. Next, the government should nvest in setting up manufacturing hubs across the country. And it should reduce the SBP interest rate from eight to six percent and new industrial units provided financing at two percent and tax holiday for five years. Import of luxury and unnecessary consumer goods should be totally banned to balance the current account and provide space for import of capital goods once the economy kick-starts while maintaining exchange rate stability and controlling inflation.

Money changers/exchange firms should be shut down and their function taken over by the banks to ensure documentation. Zero rating for export industries must not be reinstated. Super tax must be imposed for individuals with taxable income above a certain threshold. The pay and allowances of government employees should be cut by 5-10 percent to contain current expenditures and enforce austerity. Under-invoicing/over-invoicing of imports should be checked. Tax evasion by cartels should be plugged and a documentation condition for traders, postponed several times, should be implemented from July 1. World class institutes in science & technology should be set up to spur technological revolution. The Ehsaas programme should be replaced with income generating schemes on a self-sustaining basis to reduce the burden on the budget. The foregoing measures require decisive and robust institutional support at the government level. Unfortunately, one does not have much confidence in the competence of the government’s economic team to turn around the economy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi