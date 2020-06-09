CM Mahmood Khan hints at parliamentary probe into torture of woman in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said the provincial government would form a parliamentary committee to provide justice to the pregnant woman, who was reportedly tortured by her in-laws in Shah Kot locality in Pabbi tehsil in the district.

He said the possibility of the joint investigation team could not be ruled out. The chief minister added the cops, who had allegedly subjected the woman to torture, would not be spared and would be awarded exemplary punishment after probing the incident. It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken notice of the violence against a seven-month pregnant woman at the hands of her in-laws with the connivance of the local police.

He had ordered Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to probe the matter to bring the accused to justice. The chief minister had also ordered the suspension of Station House Officer of the Jalozai Police Station Abdul Wali over reports that the police had sided with the accused in the incident that took place at Shah Kot locality in Pabbi tehsil in the Nowshera district. The chief minister ordered the police to take action against the accused and submit a report to him.

He said that action should also be taken against the cops, who sided with the accused. Mahmood Khan had taken notice of the incident after learning about it through media reports that the woman was tortured by her in-laws.

Later, Member Provincial Assembly Somi Falaknaz visited the residence of the victim. The woman and her family members told the MPA that the SHO and the head constable had tortured her. The medical report had also confirmed fracture in legs and arms of the woman due to torture.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against several cops, husband, mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law of the woman at the Jalozai Police Station in Nowshera.Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Noor Jamal said that the police had launched investigation into the case. However, he added that no arrest had been made so far. In the first information report, the woman told the police that she was married to one Raheel Khan, who went to Dubai for work after one month of the marriage. She alleged that her brother-in-law wanted to have illicit relations with her and even tried to rape her, but she resisted the bid.

The woman added that her mother-in-law and father in-law also turned against her and started torturing her. She alleged that her in-laws accused her of stealing gold worth millions of rupees. The woman said she was severely tortured handed over to the police. She alleged that the SHO and the constable also tortured her at the police station.