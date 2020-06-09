HBL, Pakistan Post enters 20-year strategic alliance

Islamabad: HBL and the Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) have entered into a 20-year strategic alliance to further financial inclusion by leveraging digital technology.

Under this agreement, HBL will provide investments in the form of technology, infrastructure and capacity enhancement to the PPOD with the objective of enabling, technology based and regulatory compliant digital, financial services in far flung areas of Pakistan and to help propel Pakistan Post into a modern logistics company in the long run.

Under the strategic alliance, PPOD shall provide branchless banking services to its customers using HBL Konnect, the Bank’s Branchless Banking platform.

At selected locations across the Pakistan post network, HBL will also place automated teller machines (ATMs) and cash deposit machines (CDMs) to further support customers and enhance the digital financial service capabilities available at Pakistan Post locations.

This partnership will see HBL Konnect’s distribution footprint expand from its current network of 40,000+ agents to more than 53,000 locations across Pakistan.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO - HBL, commented, “As the most progressive Bank in Pakistan, HBL is committed to leveraging technology for the growth of the economy. Digitalization is creating opportunities to drive the financial inclusion agenda of the Bank at a much faster pace by allowing us to reach out to existing and new segments, in a frictionless manner.”

Muhammad Akhlaque Rana, Director General Pakistan Post said, “Pakistan Post has entered into Strategic Alliance with HBL for Digitalization of Financial Services with an investment portfolio of Rs.118 billion spanning a period of 20 years.”***