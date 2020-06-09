Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now available in 4GB/64GB

Islamabad : Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generation, following the success of Note 7 now the Infinix Note 7also comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM in more attractive price of Rs. 24,999.

With 48MP Quad Rear Camera, capable of shooting high detailed pictures and videos, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset & a 6.95” HD+ Infinity-O display.

The Note 7 series consists of three variants i.e. 6GB+128GB (Rs.28, 999), 4GB+128GB (Rs.26, 999) and newly added option of 4GB+64GB. Infinix Note 7 is available on XPark, Daraz and stores near youin 3 mesmerizing colors such as, Forest Green, Aether Black and Bolivia Blue with subtle patterns in the reflective back.

Note 7 boasts with 48MP Quad Camera, allowing users to create ultra-high-resolution photos & videosunder a diverse range of lighting conditions. No matter whether it is a beautiful sunset, a backlight street view, a selfie or even highlights from a night out, the camera is able to capture it all— with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.

“At Infinix, we are highly committed to our consumers and providing them with the best of the experiences through our cutting-edge devices. We are happy to provide our consumers these offers on their favorite Infinix devices and hope that we can continue to strengthen their smartphone experience.” said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan.****