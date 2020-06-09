UNDP organises digital hackathon in Sindh to find solutions to climate change and COVID-19

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) concluded the Sindh segment of the ‘Master the Disaster” Digital Hackathon for Disaster Risk Reduction’ on Sunday, the second in a series of online hackathons held in partnership with Concepts Unlimited.

The first was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued by the UNDP. The hackathon aimed to generate innovative ideas related to preparedness and response for climate change induced disasters and pandemic crises such as COVID-19.

The two-day hackathon gathered more than 70 participants including youth, academia, representatives from both the private and public sectors, development sector, and the provincial government. Participants joined in from across Sindh, including Karachi, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Naushehro Feroze, Hyderabad and Nawabshah. They worked in teams while being guided by experts in the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, public health, and climate change.

The UNDP will work with the winning teams to scale up their ideas with the help of exclusive mentorship and access to partnerships with incubation centres.

Abduvakkos Abdurahmanov, chief technical adviser, Climate Change and Resilience, welcomed the participants on behalf of the UNDP and said, “Sindh is particularly vulnerable to a range of natural hazards, such as droughts, floods and heatwaves. We cannot stop natural events from happening, but the current crisis has shown that we can prepare better so that vulnerable populations are better protected. During this hackathon, we will have teams working both on climate change related disasters and the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Naeem Iqbal, UNDP’s National Project Coordinator for Disaster Risk Reduction, explained the challenge statements and said, “Pakistan is highly vulnerable to a variety of natural and man-made hazards. Sindh is unfortunately the province currently most affected by COVID-19, and locusts are posing a serious threat to crops, which means that health systems are being rapidly overwhelmed and the nation’s food security is under threat. I would like to encourage young people to focus on locust attacks as the latest issue that needs our attention.”

At the end of the two-day hackathon, the participating teams pitched their ideas to a panel of judges. It was encouraging to see many ideas to address locust attacks and the latest climate change-related threat being faced to Pakistan. Ideas ranged from innovative pest control and forecasting to incentive programmes for farmers.

Students also responded to COVID-19 with novel ideas such as the geographical mapping of plasma donors and portable compartments to increase the capacity of hospitals. One winning idea is providing farmers with large nets to trap locusts and connecting them to the poultry feed industry. The second winner, related to COVID-19, is an online platform to connect students confined at home with other student volunteers through a “buddy system”, who can also connect affected students with mental health professionals if required.

Muhammad Sohail, programme officer ECCU, UNDP, closed the event and said, “The diversity of knowledge and experience we witnessed over these two days has been truly encouraging and has shown us that anything is possible. This may be the end of this hackathon, but the ideas you came up with are just the beginning of something new.”

In addition to the ongoing pandemic, Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and related disasters is already high. The country ranks 5th on the Global Climate Risk Index of countries most affected by climate change. Reducing disaster risk and increasing the resilience of people is therefore imperative.

The UNDP has been working in this area in accordance with its mandate and core competencies including enhancing government capacity to reduce disaster risk at the national, provincial and district levels, and supporting community resilience building for at-risk communities.

The UNDP is the leading United Nations organisation fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet.