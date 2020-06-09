‘Recruitment in government jobs over fake domiciles fuelling sense of deprivation’

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the recruitment of people of other areas in government jobs on fake domiciles of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

He termed the Sindh government’s inaction on the issue as its enmity with Karachi. In a statement issued on Monday, the JI leader said the recruitment on the basis of fake domiciles was liable to a National Accountability Bureau action. He demanded an inquiry and concrete action in this regard.

Rehman said the people of Karachi were not being provided jobs on the basis of merit despite the fact that Karachi generated the highest revenue for the country. He alleged that 36,000 jobs were given in the government departments on fake domiciles of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, terming it a gross injustice to the citizens of the three cities.

He lamented that the quota system in Sindh, which had laid down a 40 per cent quota for the urban Sindh and a 60 per cent quota for the rural Sindh, was not being implemented and through fake domiciles of the three cities, jobs were being snatched from the residents of the urban areas of the province.

The JI city chief said the current situation was causing great unrest among the youth and fuelling their sense of deprivation. He warned of serious repercussions of granting jobs illegally. He called the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) an enemy of Karachi for facilitating recruitment over fake domiciles.