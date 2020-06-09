Intra-city transport can be shut again if SOP violations continue

The Sindh transport department on Monday warned that it would be compelled to once more suspend the operation of intra-city public transport in the province if violations of standard operating procedures continued to take place.

A statement quoted Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah as saying that the department in the last few days had received hundreds of complaints of violations of the SOPs on public transport carriers.

He said drivers, operators of public transport service, and passengers all were involved in violations of the SOPs. He claimed that fines had been imposed on buses, coaches and other public transport vehicles in the last few days for violating the guidelines.

Shah said they were seriously thinking of taking any extreme step, and the option of suspending the public transport service once more would be considered in case violations of the SOPs continued unabated.

He claimed the traffic police had not been extending cooperation to ensure compliance with the SOPs by the operators and passengers of the public transport carriers. He said penal action would continue to take place against the violators of the SOPs prescribed for the intra-city passenger service in the province.

The Sindh government had on June 3 granted permission for the restoration of the intra-city transport and ride-hailing services in the province with the easing of the lockdown measures against the spread of the COVID-19.

For more than two months, public transport and ride-hailing services had remained suspended across Sindh as part of the preventive lockdown against local transmission of the novel coronavirus. Earlier this month, the provincial government had finally allowed resuming these services.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Department for the resumption of public transport and ride-hailing services are being considered a joke, as bus drivers and conductors have termed them “completely impractical”. While masks and gloves were spotted on a few public vehicles, the passengers largely remained oblivious to and nonchalant about the SOPs.

The SOPs issued by the transport department include cleaning and disinfecting the surfaces of buses, bus terminals and waiting areas. It asks observing social distancing during ticketing, boarding, travelling and disembarking with a minimum of three-foot distance.

Wearing masks and hand gloves is mandatory for all passengers, drivers and conductors. The body temperature of every passenger as well as that of the driver and conductor needs to be checked before any of them board the bus.

Public vehicles are to allow occupancy of only 50 per cent of the seats, with a reasonable distance between every two passengers. The rear door is to used to board the bus and the front to disembark.