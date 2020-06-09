Notices issued on plea seeking concession to senior citizens in treatment at private hospitals

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the social welfare department, the health department and private hospitals on a petition seeking the enforcement of the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act as per which 25 per cent concession is to be given to senior citizens in the expanses of their medical treatment at private hospitals in the province.

The petition was filed by the Legal Aid Society, which said the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act was promulgated in 2014 and its Section 5 (f) provided that the senior citizens' council shall provide free geriatric, medical and health services with free medicines as provided by the respective medical officer from the government hospital and 25 per cent concession at all private hospitals, medical centres and clinics.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that during the coronavirus pandemic, private hospitals were overcharging patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and it was very difficult for the patients, especially senior citizens, to bear the medical expenses at private hospitals.

He submitted that private hospitals were exploiting senior citizens by making a fortune out of their miseries and charging at least Rs.50,000 per day for a general ward and at least Rs150,000 for the intensive care unit just for a day.

He said that due to a lack of cost regulation in the country, private hospitals were capitalising on the plight of patients, particularly senior citizens, and making exorbitant profits. He said the SHC had on December 12 last year ordered the enforcement and implementation of the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act and requested the court to direct the provincial government to ensure the implementation of the Act, especially its Section 5 (f) that provides 25 per cent concession to senior citizens in the expanses of medical expenses at private hospitals.

The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Omar Sial, after a preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the Sindh advocate general, the health secretary, the social welfare department and private hospitals and called their comments on June 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC had directed the senior citizens' council to religiously and diligently perform all functions for the implementation of various provisions of the Act for the betterment and well-being of the senior citizens and submit a progress report within two months. The court also directed the Sindh government to notify the rules within 45 days in accordance with Section 19 of the Act.