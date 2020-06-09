Sindh’s coronavirus death toll rises to 679 as 29 more die

As many as 29 more people, including six women, have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday, adding that at least 24 people died at health facilities in Karachi alone.

“We have lost 29 more people due to COVID-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours, including six women. At least 24 patients have lost their lives in Karachi alone since yesterday,” he said in his daily situation report.

The chief minister maintained that 1,447 new cases of the coronavirus infection had also been detected by testing 8,513 samples. The death toll due to COVID-19 had touched 679 in the province, he added.

Shah maintained that he had enhanced the testing capacity to 8,600 per day. “Utilising our 99 per cent testing capacity, we tested 8,513 samples against which 1,447 new cases of the coronavirus emerged, which constituted 17 per cent,” he said and added that so far 139,522 samples had been tested, through which 39,555 people were diagnosed as positive, which constituted 16.5 per cent of all the people who had undergone tests. He said 19,739 patients were under treatment, and 18,263 were in home isolation, 60 at isolation centres and 1,416 in different hospitals.

The CM disclosed that 435 patients were in critical condition, and 83 of them were on ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery. He said 468 more patients recovered overnight and returned to their normal life. The number of patients who had recovered so far had reached to 19,137, which constituted 48.3 per cent of the total patients.

He noted that of the 1,447 new cases in the province, 963 alone belonged to Karachi. They included 284 reported from District East, 237 from District Central, South reported 214, Malir witnessed 130 cases, Korangi reported 63 and District West saw 35 new cases. He added that Hyderabad had 54 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 39, Larkana and Sanghar 36 each, Ghotki 34, Khairpur 33, Jamshoro 17, Dadu 14, Badin 13, Kashmore 11, Mirpurkhas nine, Sukkur eight, Matiari and Naushehroferoze two each, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Kambar had one case each.

Analysing the situation, Shah said the detection of new cases had come down from 22 per cent to 17 per cent, the death ratio, which used to be around 1.5 per cent, had increased to 1.7 per cent and the recovery ratio had come down from 50.1 per cent to 48 per cent.

“This shows the problem is aggravating and we have to be more careful and realistic in adopting a new lifestyle – that is how to live with the virus,” he said and urged the people to adopt SOPs, wear masks and avoid going into crowds.