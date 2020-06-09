Gadap City COVID-19 hospital upgraded, then downgraded, now virtually closed

At a time when health facilities around the world are being upgraded to deal with the growing number of serious patients of COVID-19, there is a 120-bed secondary-care hospital in Karachi’s Gadap City that has been deprived of its newly purchased ventilators and downgraded to an isolation centre, which is now virtually closed in the absence of patients, The News has learnt.

“This is probably the only health facility in the world that has been deprived of its newly purchased ventilators and downgraded to an isolation centre to keep only asymptomatic patients. But now it is completely abandoned because there is not a single patient there,” a Sindh government official said on Monday after being asked about the number of patients under treatment at the much-hyped hospital in Gadap City.

Located some 50 kilometres away from the heart of Karachi, the newly constructed building of a 50-bed hospital in Gadap had been upgraded to a 120-bed facility, which was equipped with at least nine ventilators, an ICU, a high-dependency unit (HDU) with the availability of high-flow oxygen, radiology and diagnostic facilities, and trained staff to deal with patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Trained paramedics and well-equipped ambulances of the Sindh Rescue & Medical Services (formerly Aman Ambulance) were arranged by the Indus Health Network (IHN) and the provincial health department to take COVID-19 patients to Gadap City, which happened in the first couple of weeks of March, but later patients started refusing to go there because it was very far from their homes, while no transport facilities were available due to the lockdown.

The government official said the building of the 50-bed hospital and millions of rupees in funds were provided to the IHN to transform the health centre into a “specialised treatment facility” for COVID-19 patients on the advice of infectious diseases experts, because they were against keeping and treating infected patients at leading tertiary-care hospitals in the city.

“The IHN was entrusted with the task to upgrade the building of the Gadap City Hospital into a COVID-19 treatment facility. They purchased ventilators, equipped it with X-ray and diagnostic facilities, and established an ICU and an HDU, but it never worked as a hospital since its inception.”

The official said the IHN refused to run the facility after spending millions on it arguing that it was very far from the city and their staff and consultants were unwilling to go there. “Initially, a few patients were shifted to the Gadap City Hospital, but when the IHN staff refused to serve there, it was downgraded to an isolation facility where only asymptomatic patients were kept.”

He said that as far as the nine ventilators were concerned, five of them were removed from the facility and were now being used at the Indus Hospital Korangi, adding that the remaining four were handed over to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

“And today not a single patient is being kept at the Gadap City Hospital. Nobody wants to go there because it is far away from the city and lacks basic facilities like food and water. Unfortunately, it can’t even be used as a dispensary or a clinic because it wasn’t designed in that manner.”

IHN Chief Executive Officer Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan said that due to its remote location, the Gadap City Hospital was never a good choice to treat COVID-19 patients because their staff and consultants were not willing to travel so far.

“As soon as we realised that the health staff is unwilling to serve at such a far-away facility, we transformed the Gadap health facility into an isolation centre where only asymptomatic patients were being kept. We also removed the ventilators from there because trained staff was not available to run them and take care of critically sick patients.”

Sindh Health Department officials confirmed the reports that not a single patient is under treatment at the Gadap City Hospital. “Twelve doctors, 26 nurses, of whom 10 were deployed there from the Services Hospital Karachi, and 24 paramedics are serving at the Gadap health facility. Fearing the infectious diseases hospital, the locals don’t visit it to availing its OPD facility,” said an official.

Replying to a query, he said that millions of rupees were provided to the IHN to upgrade the Gadap City Hospital, which purchased all the required equipment, including two generators, beds, ventilators and disposable items, while the provision of meals was also the responsibility of the IHN.