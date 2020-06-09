PA session in hotel justified

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has said that keeping in view the social distancing formula it was not possible to provide seats for more than 100 MPAs whereas for the assembly session and particularly during the budget session for debate on budget, demands of grants and other matters performance it is essential to have seats for all MPAs.Talking to the media, he said the assembly's present building was constructed in 1935 in which seats were provided for 150 MPAs, with the passage of time the number of the MPAs kept increasing, presently MPAs total is 371, because of the coronavirus in the country, the government has chalked out SOPs and also issued special instructions for implementation of them. He said that keeping in view the social distancing formula it was not possible to provide seats for more than 100 MPAs. He said that for the purpose Speaker Pervaiz Elahi constituted a committee comprising senior officers of the Punjab Assembly.