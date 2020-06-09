Remand of ex-SSP extended

LAHORE:An additional district and session’s court on Monday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad, an accused of uploading obscene pictures of his wife on social media.

The court has extended remand of the accused as the judge concerned was on leave. It is pertinent to mention that Junaid was also facing a case before an accountability court of assets beyond means. In this case, the NAB has accused former police officer of accumulating millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008.

In Cybercrime case, the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to the FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered then Secretary Interior to arrest the police officer in cybercrime and two other cases. Junaid at that time was serving as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG). The police officer allegedly had uploaded pictures of his ex-wife, Ayesha Subhani, on social media. His name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the court order. In an application addressed to then chief justice, Arshad’s former wife had said the DIG was an influential officer who attempted to humiliate her by uploading her pictures on social media. It is pertinent to mention that a co-accused Danish Ahmad Ghani had already been convicted in the same case.