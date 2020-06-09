Proposed bill for hotel industry reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Chief Minister’s Adviser on Tourism, Asif Mehmood, reviewed proposed bill regarding hotel industry and compulsory registration of hotels and motels.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar and Deputy Secretary (Admin) Sports and Tourism Tasneem Ali Khan were also present during the meeting.

Adviser on Tourism pointed out that there were 700 hotels and motels registered in Punjab. “To promote tourism all hotels and motels would be registered with Tourism Department phase-wise”, vowed the Adviser. He emphasised the need of registration of rental services saying that without absence of proper mechanism many problems were being faced.

The Adviser said, “We have a clear vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which can work as guideline for the promotion of tourism.” He said that registration of vehicles working through online cab services is the need of the hour. “There should be separate vehicles to operate for tourists”, suggested the Adviser.

He directed that current tourism laws should be amended to deal the challenges. He vowed that tourist spots would be made operational in the wake of corona crises. During the meeting, TDCP MD Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar said that local tourism along with foreigners’ tourism would be encouraged. To enhance working capability of Tourism Department proposal establishment of Punjab Tourism Authority and Tourism Police were also under consideration.