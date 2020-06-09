Move to change 18th Amend opposed

LAHORE:Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights (JAC), Lahore, has expressed its strong opposition to the recent moves by the federal government which will change the nature and substance of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The government has announced the National Finance Commission headed by the Adviser to the PM on Finance and tasked it to increase the share of the federal government by decreasing the agreed upon share of provinces from the revenue pool. “JAC believes in federalism and the principle of autonomy of the federating provinces. It views the 18th Amendment as the first step towards fulfilling the central principle of the Pakistan Resolution in 1940 and the promise made in 1947 that provinces would have maximum autonomy. The 18th Amendment is the symbol of a democratic system and represents a historical process of consensus building that devolved financial and administrative control and authority to the provinces. JAC feels that much more is needed to bring smaller provinces to the same level of well-being and opportunities,” the JAC said this in a statement issued on Monday.

JAC urged upon the government to desist from taking action to roll back any provision of the 18th Amendment, to implement the 18th Amendment in letter and spirit and respect the autonomy of provinces, to move forward to expand the frontiers of the 18th Amendment in consultations with provinces about the status of GB, other grievances of smaller provinces, cut down non-development federal expenditures at the Centre and close federal ministries in sectors that have been devolved in order to meet resource constraints.