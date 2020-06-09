Measures stressed to protect environment

LAHORE:President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar has said businesses will have to be more responsible for protecting the environment.

Speaking at seminar on “World Environment Day 2020” organised by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he recommended for the allocation of more funds and strict compliance to wildlife and environment related laws in order to protect environment. Discussing about the present scenario of Covid-19 in Pakistan, he said non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the general public poses a serious threat to ‘our healthcare infrastructure as well as business activities’.

Regional Chairman Dr Muhammad Arshad expressed serious concerns over violation of SOPs to stop the spread of coronavirus. We should be a responsible nation and adopt austerity to protect our environment. We need to promote carbon credit by reducing carbon and other gases that are dangerous to the environment and should be given priority, he said.

He expressed his concerns over bitter reality about Pakistan which has been declared among top ten most affected countries by climate change. The issues related to environment are negatively impacting health, agriculture and overall economy of the country.

The main reasons behind negligence of protecting environment include carbon emission, deforestation, population explosion and lack of finances to mitigate and adapt to climate change effects, he mentioned.

In order to protect the environment, he suggested that the drive of Clean and Green Pakistan should not be discontinued. Moreover, optimal use of social, print and electronic media must be ensured by the authorities in order to create awareness among masses at grass root level.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam informed the house that present government is diligently working to improve and conserve environment. Even in this era of pandemic, the Clean and Green initiative is continue in true spirit which reflects government’s commitment to green goals as well as provision of employment to youth.

He also mentioned that Clean Green Pakistan campaign is successfully working in twenty cities of Pakistan. PU registration date extended: Punjab University (PU) Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for MA/MSc and Associate Degree in Commerce Annual Examinations 2020 with double fee till 22-6-2020.

Earlier, the date expired on 10-5-2020. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the registration process was postponed and now the dates to submit registration forms have been extended. Further details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.