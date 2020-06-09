LGH staff paid tributes

LAHORE:On the directions of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar, a ceremony was organised at General Hospital to honour the employees who recovered from coronavirus.

Acting Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir and Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique spoke on the occasion. They said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who risked their lives to save lives of corona patients and served on frontline, are the crown of their heads and their work will be acknowledge by the country and the nation. The doctors and staff of General Hospital who recovered from the virus were presented with bouquets and paid tribute. Prof Judet Saleem, Dr Ghazala Ruby, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Ahmed Naeem and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqaiya Bano appreciated the services of the medical staff and congratulated them on their recovery.