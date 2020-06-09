41 bodies found in May

LAHORE:Around 41 bodies of drug addicts were found in May. Majority of them are homeless. More than 65 per cent drug addicts are less than 40 years old and about 35 per cent drug addicts are more than 40. In a statement here on Monday, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Prevention Expert, said a large number of homeless young people are using hard and soft drugs on footpaths, gardens and different major roads in the various part of the city. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said most of the areas are very high risky for addiction in Lahore where dead bodies of homeless drug addicts are being found due to overdose of drugs, poor hygienic condition and shortage of proper food.