Tue Jun 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

Minister visits markets

Lahore

June 9, 2020

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Township Market, Karim Market and other bazaars here on Monday to review implementation of SOPs in these markets.

During the visits, he ordered sealing various shops for violating SOPs and not wearing masks by a few shopkeepers and customers. He advised the customers to wear masks. Aslam Iqbal directed removal of encroachments in front of the shops. He said only those traders can continue their business who implement SOPs. He warned that violation of SOPs in markets will not be tolerated at any cost. The minister said those who are not taking corona pandemic seriously are endangering their own lives and lives of other people. He advised people adhere to precautionary measures. He stressed the traders to fulfill their responsibilities for implementation of SOPs in the markets. He urged the shopkeepers to ensure maintaining social distance, usage of sanitizers and masks. He said monitoring of markets will continue.

