Attempt to occupy PU land condemned

LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has condemned an attempt by influential individuals to illegally occupy prime land of Punjab University.

According to a press release a meeting of PUASA was held here on Monday. Addressing the meeting, PUASA president Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and others said any attempt to occupy PU land would be strongly thwarted and every inch of PU land would be protected. They thanked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on taking prompt action of the incident and demanded that inquiry be completed at the earliest and action must be against culprits involved in the incident.