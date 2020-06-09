Govt measures to protect doctors insufficient: PMA

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has termed government’s measures to protect doctors from the coronavirus shamefully insufficient as the frontline soldiers are falling victim to Covid-19 at an alarmingly high rate.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, PMA office-bearers including Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Dr Tanveer Anwar, Dr Sikander Hayat Gondal, Dr Ahmad Naeem Akhtar, Dr Iram Shehzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Salman Kazmi, Dr Talha Sherwani, Dr Ammar Anwar and Dr Imran Shah expressed their grave concern over the spread of the virus among the frontline soldiers especially junior doctors including house officers, postgraduate trainees, registrars, etc.

They said that PMA Sialkot President Dr Munawar Javed Mian, dentist Dr Waseem Mushtaq from Faisalabad, histopathologist Dr Sana Fatima from FMH, 4th year medical student Salman Tahir, former Principal KEMC/AIMC Prof Ijaz Ahsan, Associate Professor SIMS Prof Hafiz Maqsood, psychiatrist Dr Naeem Akhtar from Social Security Hospital Gujranwala, Dr Ali Nazir from CMH Lahore, PG from Lahore Dr Asif Rao, Dr Ijaz Khawaja, Dr Ziaul Hasan and other healthcare providers have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, but none of the government representatives visited the homes to condole with their families. “The so-called Corona Relief Fund and Corona Martyr Fund are beyond comprehension,” they added.

They also expressed concern that the healthcare providers were not getting double salaries, rather deductions under various heads were regularly being made from their salaries. They demanded Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to correct the course of health departments and relevant authorities to address the problems being faced by the medical community during the crisis.