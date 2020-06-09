LAHORE:A 40-year-old man injured in firing in Nawab Town on Sunday night succumbed to his injuries here on Monday.

arrested: Lahore Police (Operations Wing) during its crackdown on criminals involved in heinous crimes has arrested 5,287 proclaimed, court and targeted offenders during in last five months of this year.

Spokesperson Lahore Police said that out of these 5,287 offenders, 1,484 were proclaimed offenders whereas 1,925 targeted and 1,878 were court offenders. All the Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to meet the target of the arrest of these POs and TOs and speed up crackdown on these criminals as overall performance of the police officers and officials will be evaluated by their targets achieved in this regard.