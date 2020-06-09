89 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE:The district administration sealed 89 shops in various city areas for violating corona SOPs here on Monday.

Lahore DC along with his team visited various city markets including Ichra, Hall Road, Gulberg and sensitised general public and shopkeepers about social distancing and use of facemasks. On the other hand, all assistant commissioners also checked markets in their own areas and sealed 89 shops. AC Model Town sealed 24 shops and imposed fined worth Rs 14,000 on shopkeepers, AC City sealed 30 shops, AC Shalimar sealed 5 shops and AC Cantt sealed 30 shops and imposed fine worth Rs 10,000 on various shopkeepers.

DC Lahore said that no leniency will be adopted in implementation of corona SOPs. He directed all ACs to continue raids and checking of markets across the city.