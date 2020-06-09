Cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported in the city here Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.