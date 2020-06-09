Man arrested for killing 65-year-old wife for ‘honour’

LAHORE:A man was arrested for murdering his 65-year-old wife for honour by Model Town Investigations Police here on Monday. The victim has married the suspect after death of her husband fifteen years back. She had seven children from first marriage and two from present marriage. The suspect was wanted by Pakpattan police in a case for 20 years. He would do no business or work and would spend most of his time roaming around different darbars.