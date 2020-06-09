Wheat import to help check hoarding: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that import of wheat would discourage hoarding and profiteering in the country.

Commenting on the decision to import wheat in the country, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken commendable step to import wheat in the wider national interest which led to minimise the difference of demand and supply. He added that after the implementation of decision regarding import of wheat, its supply would be ensured in abundance throughout the year and citizens would not face any difficulties. Senior & Food Minister Punjab said that the farmer got a good price for the wheat crop across Punjab and he was given Rs1,400 to 1,600 per mond. He said that now due to the stockiest and middleman, the price of wheat was rising in the market which had to be controlled. On the other hand, wheat production in KP was very low and this decision to import wheat would be helpful for other provinces as well.