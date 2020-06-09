BISE controller exam interviews today

LAHORE:Interviews for the post of Controller Examination, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, will be held at Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday (today).

Sources privy to the developments said that the Search Committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab will interview 15 candidates. They include Dr Sidra Aamir, Dr Muhammad Abbas, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Farhan Ahmad Ch, Israr Hussain, Faisal Ijaz, Ahmad Islam, Muhammad Asif Jamil, Shah Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Munawar Hussain, Insram Elahi, Ahsan Mukhtar, Shabana Shabnam, Khawar Abid Ali and Muhammad Rafique. Meanwhile, interviews for the post of Secretary BISE Lahore were held on Monday. Among others, BISE Lahore’s incumbent secretary Rehana Ilyas was also interviewed for the post.