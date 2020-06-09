Opp can’t escape accountability, says Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, while expressing his views on the convening of All Parties Conference by the Opposition, said that the "All Pakistan Looters Association" is terrified after Prime Minister Imran Khan's order to take action on the Sugar Scandal Commission report. He said the so-called united opposition was as adept in dodging accountability as it was expert in corrupt practices.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that no matter how hard this "All Pakistan Looters Association" tries, it cannot escape accountability. Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's spirit of neutral justice and accountability, he said that for the first time in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed an inquiry commission for sugar scandal, released its report, then conducted a forensic audit of the report and ordered the departments concerned to take formal action against the accused. Information Minister said that the nation pays tribute to Prime Minister Imran for his impartial action against all those involved in the sugar scandal.