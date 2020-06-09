close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
AFP
June 9, 2020

Nacho suffers thigh injury

Sports

AFP
June 9, 2020

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is likely to miss the club’s return to La Liga against Eibar on Sunday after they confirmed he has sustained a thigh injury. "After tests carried out on our player Nacho Fernandez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right thigh," a club statement read on Monday. Nacho is the first Real Madrid player to suffer an injury since the club returned to full training at the start of the month.

