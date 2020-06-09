PCB to support Hasan financially till his rehabilitation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it will provide financial assistance to injured fast-bowler Hasan Ali. “The PCB has announced it will provide financial assistance to Hasan till he returns to competitive cricket,” cricket board stated it in a press release. “It made the decision after Hasan missed out on a central contract due to the injury.” The pacer underwent an online rehabilitation session under the supervision of neurosurgeon Asif Bashir, leading spinal therapist Pro. Peter O’Sullivan from Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board medical team. The board stated that he responded positively to the session for his back injury. The specialists expect he will not require surgery and may return to the game sooner than expected.