PCB gives meagre amount to jobless groundsmen, umpires, scorers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) introduced a one-time financial assistance scheme to provide monetary assistance to those severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to sources, cheques have already been sent to 161 people, who are affiliated with the board, among them include 93 groundsmen, 31 scorers, 16 first-class cricketers, 20 umpires and a match reader. But a couple of groundsmen, on condition of anonymity, revealed that they have received Rs 10,000 each, which is far less than their even one month’s salary. Since they were laid out for nearly around last six months without salary, the PCB should have given them at least a full salary or two to meet their daily needs, they pleaded. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that the recipients have been financially supported in recognition of their participation in cricket activities in the past. "This one-time scheme has been introduced for financial assistance. I hope that these extraordinary circumstances and difficulties will end soon. Despite the limited resources of the PCB, the board will continue to help in the future," he said.