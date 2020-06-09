British women’s golf later this month

LONDON: Justin Rose and his wife Kate are sponsoring a series of women’s golf tournaments for British professionals starting later this month.

There will be seven events on the Rose Ladies Series, including one at Royal St George’s, which was due to have staged the men’s British Open next month before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Telegraph reported that Rose, the 2013 US Open champion and Rio Olympic gold medallist, would be contributing Â£35,000 ($44,000) towards the prize pot. Each of the tournaments will be played behind closed doors with coverage on Sky. While all major sport has been shut down by the global spread of COVID-19, there are concerns that women’s sport, with smaller revenues, could take longer to return.