PSL will continue to grow despite all odds: Javed Afridi

KARACHI: Javed Afridi, owner of one of the leading franchises of assuaged the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), has fears that the professional Twenty20 league will struggle to survive because of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Javed, who owns the popular Peshawar Zalmi – winners of the 2017 PSL season, told ‘The News’ in an interview that he was confident PSL will continue to grow despite all odds.

“We have been part of the PSL since the very first day and we have seen it evolve from a baby to an adult. This tournament is here to stay and with it being staged in Pakistan this year and for years to come, we will be seeing more promising signs,” Javed said.

“All stakeholders, including the franchise owners, sponsors, crowds and PCB will benefit from it. We have seen difficult times in the past and Alhamdulillah, those are behind us now,” he added.

There have been speculations in recent times that due to financial losses, some PSL franchise owners were mulling the idea of selling their team. However, Javed rejected such rumours. “I am sure the PSL will survive and grow even more once we have cricket being played again in Pakistan after this pandemic,” he said.

“This Covid-19 situation is a very unfortunate situation and all the franchise owners around the globe and the sports bodies are in the same boat. We have to give due credit to the Pakistan Cricket Board for supporting its players in this tough time.”