Babar Azam has a flawed batting technique: Aamir

LAHORE: Former batsman Aamir Sohail believes that limited-overs skipper and superstar batsman Babar Azam's batting technique is flawed.

Sohail, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said that Azam's "trigger movement" needed some improvement, which would help him dominate the opposition even more. He urged head coach Misbah-ul-Haq to take note of the issue and help the new captain overcome it.

"There is a fault in Azam’s technique related to his setup and stance. His trigger movement is slightly off, which could be because he wants to avoid getting bowled or LBW, but if he can correct that he can get into a better position and dominate the bowlers even more," he said. "I hope that Misbah would have already identified this and will do what’s necessary to fix this issue as this will make Azam an even bigger threat for the opposition."

Furthermore, Sohail encouraged Azam to work on his singles and doubles as it would help him during pressure situations. "In order to become a great player, he needs to realise that there will come a point where he won’t be able to score runs easily," he said.

"Over 40 per cent of his runs comes through boundaries but at times he won’t be able to hit them at will. To counter that he will have to play sensibly and score runs in singles and doubles but he needs to learn this art first." The former cricketer further said that Azam needed to uplift his team through his own performances and stressed over the need of a positive dressing room environment.