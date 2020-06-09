Lahore Qalandars to hold Double Wicket Cricket

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars, one of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, has announced to hold a Double-Wicket Cricket Tournament.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana informed that Lahore Qalandars has always provided an untouched and unique platform to the youth and this is a link of the same chain. The management of Lahore Qalandars has announced to hold a double wicket cricket tournament on the occasion of the sixth week trials of Sikandar of Qalandar, the virtual talent hunt program of Lahore Qalandars.

Director Lahore Qalandars Aaqib Javed said that the double wicket tournament will be held after the corona virus is brought under control. Efforts are being made to hold this event in July. The double wicket tournament will feature 16 players from Qalandar's Sikandar programmr.

He said that Lahore Qalandar cricketers will also take part in the double wicket cricket tournament, including captain Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Muhammad Hafeez and other emerging players.