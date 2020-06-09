Online training launched for TSOs, coaches

LAHORE: An online training programme has been launched for newly-appointed Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and divisional coaches under the banner of Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Directorate at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

On the opening day as many as 19 TSOs and 18 divisional coaches participated in the online training of 5-day programme. Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta also interacted with TSOs and divisional coaches during an online question-answer session.

Director Admin Javed Chohan threw light on the different features of online training programme. Assistant Director Nasir Malik and Chief Sports Consultant SBP Shahid Faqir Virk were also present on this occasion.

Highlighting the importance of online training programme, Ehsan Bhutta said its first time that online training is being imparted to TSOs and divisional coaches in Punjab due to growing Covid-19 pandemic. “The purpose of this programme is to impart necessary training to TSOs and divisional coaches so that they can play a key role for the promotion of sports culture across the province,” he explained.

Bhutta urged the fresh batch of officers to focus on the promotion of sports in the province through modern procedures. “It is technology era and we will have to find ways and means to utilize modern technology properly for the growth of sports culture,” he advised.

“The prime objective of online training is to provide thorough awareness to TSOs and divisional coaches regarding the performance of their duties”. Bhutta directed the TSOs and divisional coaches to take active part in online training programme. “All participants must do more research and complete their reports based on the findings of online debate. The most impressive and perfect reports will be acknowledged on the final day of the training programme,” he added.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, on this occasion, informed that experts of different departments will impart online training to TSOs and divisional coaches. “This online training is a great initiative and it will definitely play a major role in improving the performance of newly-appointed TSOs and divisional coaches,” he informed.