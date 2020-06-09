5-member body to review National Sports Policy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee that met in Islamabad Monday has decided to form a five-member committee to review 2005 National Sports Policy considering the prevailing scenario, especially ground realities after the approval of 18th amendments.

The 88th meeting of the committee was presided by Minister of IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza and attended by its members. A five-member committee has been formed to go through the Sports Policy that was updated in 2005 following its approval in 2002.

The committee members include Salim Safiullah Khan (president Pakistan Tennis Federation), Secretary IPC, one of the former renowned sportsman, representative of HEC and PSB legal adviser.

The committee has been empowered to finalise the initial draft in one month time. “The committee has been given the task to look into the sports policy, suggest changes according to prevailing scenario and finalise initial draft in one month time.

The draft will then be circulated amongst all stakeholders for their consideration and review. After getting the feedback from the stakeholders, the final draft would be forwarded for Prime Minister’s approval,” an IPC Ministry official when contacted said.

He said there was dire need for making some changes in the policy following the approval of the 18th amendment in constitution.

The policy that was announced in 2001 and was later amended in 2005 was never reviewed following the 2012 18th amendments that saw provinces taking over the Sports Ministry. Pakistan could be one of the very few countries around the world where Central Government does not have a Sports Ministry.

Whenever a national contingent competes in any international event it competes under the banner of national flag. Neither provinces are recognized anywhere in the world nor there is importance of any province abroad. Players are known and respected by the country they belong to.

“In such scenario there is a need to make some changes and give the policy a practical fresh shape. The committee has been given all the powers to suggest changes and make initial draft. These changes will be given time for a review from the stakeholders who would be free to suggest and mention if there is something wrong and required another look,” the official contemplated.