Qayyum report has lost its value: Salim

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik who submitted answer-sheet to around 24-page queries with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday, said Justice (rtd) Qayyum report lost its value the moment he admitted he let some leading cricketers off the hook.

Talking to media after submitting the long awaited answers to different questioned furnished by the ICC, Malik said he was the only cricketer who had been bearing the brunt of that report, “Justice Qayyum report lost all its value and substance when in a TV programme he admitted that he deliberately let some of the leading cricketers off the hook.

That means that whole exercise was meant for me. When report shows bias for one cricketer or other that means the whole report has lost its worth.” Former captain said he had been singled out despite the fact that his contributions for Pakistan cricket were second to none.

“I always tried to play my part in Pakistan victory and my contributions to Pakistan cricket had been second to none. The time has come when my case should be seen at par with other. I have been the victim all these years despite the fact that court of law has cleared me from all charges.

Now I have become a grandfather and am still seeking justice.” Malik said he never had named any player for his suspect role in match fixing, “The fact of the matter is that all served Pakistan cricket in the best possible way and that was the reason we were the best in nineties.

Everyone put in his contribution in Pakistan success. What pinches me is that I am the only one who had been singled out and were made to face tough times.” Malik called on the ICC to wake up and deal with his case on the same lines which were there for all other cricketers.

“I don’t think ICC has dealt with my case on the same lines which were there for others. When my case comes up, the ICC becomes a silent spectator. I also need justice after suffering from decades of isolation.” Malik claimed that ball was now in the PCB court. “Now I believe PCB would decide my case in a two week time.

If not I would call on the media to keep on reminding them. Media holds big importance and I believe media wants to see me back to serve Pakistan cricket.” He supported the idea of introducing law against match-fixing. “That would be a good step as it would help in reaching to the truth and reality.”